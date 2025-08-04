Joseph mulls hiring public official

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council meets in an executive session during its meeting Thursday, July 7, to consider the employment of a public official.

There are a couple of vacancies within city government, including a permanent city administrator. Lacey McQuead, the city administrator for Enterprise, is serving as interim administrator for Joseph, but she plans to continue in that role only through the end of the year.

The city council meeting — except for the executive session — is open to the public at the Joseph Community Events Center or via Zoom. For information on attending the virtual meeting, click here. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

The council also will recess for a public hearing on an amendment to standardize application processing, clarify ambiguous code and to clear up contradictory code.

The council also is expected to:

• Consider applications for the city council, budget committee and planning commission.

• Consider a street-closure request for Oregon’s Alpenfest in September.

• Consider an ordinance on council rules.

• Hold a discussion regarding sending a letter to city residents.

• Discuss policy on decorum and compliance.

• Consider a liquor license application.

• Hear a presentation from Anderson Perry Engineers.