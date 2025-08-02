Wallowa County arts festival extends deadline for artists

JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts & Culture on Friday, Aug. 1, announced an extension of the deadline for the call to artists for the upcoming Wallowa Valley Arts Festival’s Plein Air celebration.

The previous deadline was Thursday, July 31. The new deadline is Aug. 7.

The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, in Joseph, which merged with the Wallowa Valley Arts Council in 2018, has hosted the arts festival for more than four decades. While 2025 would have marked the festival’s 43rd year, the center is entering a period of transformation, with major construction set to begin on the center in September, available space will be significantly limited.

In response, JCAC is introducing a special event: The Plein Air Festival, running Sept. 13–21. Plein air is French for “in the open air” and refers to painting outdoors, directly from nature. This style of painting often is associated with Impressionism and emphasizes capturing the effects of light and atmosphere.

Any artists interested in taking up the call to artists can do so online at exhibits@josephy.org or by calling the center at 541-432-0505.