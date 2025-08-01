Startups in 3 NE Oregon counties could see new opportunities

LA GRANDE — Micro entrepreneurs in Union, Wallowa and Baker counties could be getting a helping hand.

The city of La Grande is preparing to apply for a 2025 Community Development Block Grant from Business Oregon for microenterprise assistance, which would help provide training for these types of businesses.

“These are businesses that are really in the startup phase,” La Grande Economic Development Timothy Bishop said. “They may have no employees. They may have one or two in that phase. And that’s actually a lot of our local businesses.”

Micro entrepreneurs are smaller than small businesses, Bishop said, which typically have between five to 10 employees. The block grant could provide “critical training” for these business owners.

Funding for the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Around $11.5 million will be awarded in 2025 to nonmetropolitan cities and counties in Oregon. The maximum grant amount that can be awarded is $100,000.

The proposed project is estimated to benefit at least 50 people, according to Bishop, with around 51% having low or moderate income levels.

If the city’s application is successful, Bishop said the grant will be operated through the La Grande Economic Development Department. The department will partner with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District to provide opportunities in Union, Wallowa and Baker counties.

“NEOEDD just becomes a really critical partner for us in that capacity,” Bishop said. “They’re set up to deliver that three county regional presence. The three counties really are economically tied together in a lot of ways.”

The economic development department has not finalized the training curriculum, Bishop said, but he will work with NEOEDD to identify what the needs and determine the topics.

Residents and business owners can share their opinions Wednesday, Aug. 6, with the city council. The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave.