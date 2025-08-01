Letter: Knowing Susan Roberts was our privilege

To the citizens of Eastern Oregon, especially those in Wallowa County, we want you to know how much Commissioner/Mayor Susan Roberts meant to us.

My name is Larry Lehman, former city manager of Pendleton, and my friend Larry Dalrymple is the former city manager of La Grande. We had the wonderful opportunity to work with Susan while she was mayor of Enterprise and when she was selected to be president of the League of Oregon Cities and later when she was a county commissioner of Wallowa County.

It definitely was our privilege to know and work with her. To us she always appeared upbeat, friendly and showed a real concern for her fellow citizens.

We are sorry for both our loss and your loss.

Larry Lehman and Larry Dalrymple

Pendleton