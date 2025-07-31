Wallowa County BOC to act on replacing Roberts

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners holds a special meeting Monday, Aug. 4, to honor retiring Commissioner Susan Roberts and consider action on the process to replace her.

Roberts has been on sick leave since early this year and is expected to retire soon.

The commissioners also will consider the restructure of administrative roles.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the courthouse at 101 S. River St. in Enterprise. The meeting is open to the public and accessible via Zoom.

This is a special meeting because it is not on the regular schedule. The commissioners will hold their regular meeting Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. and a work session that day at 10 a.m. on the county’s wolf plan.