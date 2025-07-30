79th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo brings in the crowds

A breakaway roper goes after her calf July 26, 2025, during the final night of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

Loop Rawlins performs his flaming rope trick during a break in the rodeo action on the final night of the 79th annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 26, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

A young girl was the only female competitor in bull riding. She's seen here just before getting slammed into the fence, but she just brushed herself off and walked away from it on the final night of the 79th annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 26, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

A bareback rider hangs on July 26, 2025, during the final night of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

Kelton Maxfield of Nampa, Idaho, rides Carmelita on July 26, 2025, during the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. Maxfield got a 70 for the go-around. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo stagecoach takes a lap around the arena on the final night of the 79th annual rodeo, July 26, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

The Tuckerettes show their equestrian best as they ride into the arena on the final night of the 79th annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 26, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

The Chief Joseph Days court takes its place in the rodeo arena on the final night of the 79th annual rodeo, July 26, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

A rider brings in the American flag on the final night of the 79th annual Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 26, 2025, in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

JOSEPH — For the 79th time, Wallowa County felt the thunder of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 22-27 in Joseph and the grandstands were packed once again.

The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo has been consistently recognized as a top-tier event within the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Columbia River Circuit, having been named the best medium-sized rodeo in the circuit for the third year in a row.

Presided over by Grand Marshals Don and Sandy Mallory from Flora, the silversmith and his wife are longtime county residents and fans of the rodeo. The shining jewelry worn by the CJD court was made by Don and polished by Sandy.

Also presiding over the rodeo were its court, Queen Jadeyn Perin and Princesses Livia DeMelo and TyLee Evans.

But the real stars of the rodeo were the cowboys — and cowgirls. Here’s how the results lined up: CJD Saturday results.