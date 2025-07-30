79th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo brings in the crowds
Published 6:17 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
JOSEPH — For the 79th time, Wallowa County felt the thunder of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 22-27 in Joseph and the grandstands were packed once again.
The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo has been consistently recognized as a top-tier event within the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Columbia River Circuit, having been named the best medium-sized rodeo in the circuit for the third year in a row.
Presided over by Grand Marshals Don and Sandy Mallory from Flora, the silversmith and his wife are longtime county residents and fans of the rodeo. The shining jewelry worn by the CJD court was made by Don and polished by Sandy.
Also presiding over the rodeo were its court, Queen Jadeyn Perin and Princesses Livia DeMelo and TyLee Evans.
But the real stars of the rodeo were the cowboys — and cowgirls. Here’s how the results lined up: CJD Saturday results.