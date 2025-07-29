Chief Joseph Days puts on Grand Parade
Published 5:55 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
The rodeo court takes a prominent spot in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025. From left are Princess Tylee Evans, Princes Livia DeMelo and Queen Jadeyn Perin.
Members of the Chief Joseph Days Board of Directors, the guys who make the event happen, proudly ride in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
More members of the Chief Joseph Days Board of Directors ride the CJD Stagecoach in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
Lady equestrians of the Tuckerettes, who demonstrate their skill on horseback at the rodeo, ride in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
This year’s inductees to the Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame are celebrated the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
Members of the Umatilla Tribe took part in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
Members of the Nez Perce Tribe took part in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
Descendants of Old Chief Joseph, who is buried at the north end of Wallowa Lake, take part in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
The many vehicles of the Joseph Fire and Rescue Department were greeted and thanked during the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
Past Chief Joseph Days court members were honored during the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.
Erica Gilliland, queen of the 50th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in 1995, was on hand for the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025.