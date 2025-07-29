Chief Joseph Days puts on Grand Parade

Published 5:55 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

By BILL BRADSHAW | Wallowa County Chieftain

1/11
The rodeo court takes a prominent spot in the 2025 Chief Joseph Days Grand Parade on July 26, 2025. From left are Princess Tylee Evans, Princes Livia DeMelo and Queen Jadeyn Perin.

Marketplace

You Might Like