Wallowa County Health Care District acquires 1.76 acres

ENTERPRISE – The Wallowa County Health Care District announced the strategic acquisition of 1.76 acres just west of the Wallowa Memorial Hospital campus with an eye toward growth.

The district purchases the site across Medical Parkway from the hospital for $430,000 from the Neighborhood U-Haul Dealer that also sold storage sheds from the property, Hospital CEO Dan Grigg said Monday, July 28. He said the U-Haul dealer has moved the storage sheds and other equipment from the site from the otherwise bare land.

The district made the purchase to ensure space for future expansion and continued enhancement of health care services for Wallowa County residents.

Grigg said the district doesn’t have any certain plans for the land at present.

“We don’t have a firm plan yet,” he said. “Even if we don’t use it immediately it’ll provide an opportunity for future expansion and growth.”

He said the price was “right in line with the market rate for commercial property in Enterprise.”

The newly acquired parcel, situated next to the hospital and medical office building, provides the district with flexibility for long-term planning.

“This land purchase is an investment in the future health and well-being of Wallowa County,” Grigg said. “Having bare land next to our existing campus provides us with invaluable opportunities to plan for necessary expansions and improvements without the constraints of limited space. It ensures we can continue to deliver high-quality, accessible health care services for generations to come.”

The district’s board of directors approved the purchase.

“We are constantly looking ahead to how we can best serve our community,” said Nick Lunde, district board chairman. “This land gives us the foundation to explore various options, whether it’s expanding existing departments, adding new specialized services or improving patient access. It’s an exciting time for health care in Wallowa County.”

In addition to the hospital, the district operates medical clinics in Enterprise,Joseph and Wallowa.