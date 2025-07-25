The Wallowa County Fair 4-H Court leads the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade on July 25, 2025, down Joseph's Main Street. Court members are, from left, Genevieve Perry, Peyton Fough and JoLee Cunningham. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)
A float offers "dinosaur transport" to Jurasic Park on July 25, 2025, during the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade in downtown Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)
Sarah McLaughlin advertised her laundry service with the help of children and a dog July 25, 2025, during the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade in downtown Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)
Miss Rodeo Oregon Sweetheat Pepper Odom rides along July 25, 2025, through the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)
A group of fantasy characters July 25, 2025, in the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade promise "a wicked good time" at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)
Children scramble for candy and other treats parade participants tossed July 25, 2025, during the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade in downtown Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)