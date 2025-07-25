In Photos: Local youths take spotlight in Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade

Published 5:00 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

By BILL BRADSHAW | Wallowa County Chieftain

1/6
The Wallowa County Fair 4-H Court leads the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade on July 25, 2025, down Joseph's Main Street. Court members are, from left, Genevieve Perry, Peyton Fough and JoLee Cunningham. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

