Enterprise teen once again wears Miss Rodeo Oregon crown

Miss Rodeo Oregon Board reverses dismissal of Destiney Wecks from pageant

SILVERTON — Destiney Wecks of Enterprise is once again Miss Rodeo Oregon for 2026.

The Miss Rodeo Oregon Board on its Facebook page July 18 announced it determined the dismissal of Wecks on July 14 during the Miss Rodeo Oregon pageant was “improper.”

“Accordingly, Ms. Wecks’ dismissal has been reversed,” according to the post.

The announcement did not say why Wecks was dismissed.

The board also restored the pageant results as follows:

Destiney Wecks as Miss Rodeo Oregon 2026. She was the award winner in the categories of personality, horsemanship, appearance, photogenics, speech and sales.

Shyanne Spencer was first runner-up, winning in the categories of knowledge/presentation, written test and congeniality.

Paige Speakman was second runner-up.

The board’s announcement also states that to prevent similar occurrences, its all-volunteer board members have “committed to educational programs and support systems that can help us improve at managing the MRO program.”

The MRO Board also unanimously agreed to extend scholarship opportunities to the first and second runner-ups “as a gesture of our appreciation and apology.”

The post also stated the board acknowledges “this does not take away the hurt and confusion that was caused for the contestants and their family members. It is hoped that the community will view this as the board’s sincere attempt and willingness to do the right thing by correcting a mistake. The public’s patience, support and understanding of this situation is appreciated. The goal is to learn from this experience and continue to improve.”

This is a developing story. More to come.