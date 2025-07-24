Enterprise considers change to form of city leadership

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council holds a special meeting Monday, July 28, to consider changes to the city’s form of leadership.

City hall on July 27 announced the meeting.

The city council at its meeting July 14 discussed changing the the city government to have a mayor/manager rather than the current elected mayor and a hired administrator. The council considered the matter timely because city Administrator Lacey McQuead is resigning effective at the end of the year.

Councilor David Elliott who made the suggestion, said it would give the city a stronger leadership. McQuead noted it would take a change to the city charter, which would require a vote of city residents.

The special meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. at city hall, at 102 E. North St. in Enterprise.