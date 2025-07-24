Construction ready to start on Josephy Center for Arts and Culture Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

JOSEPH — Construction on the new addition at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph is about to begin, the center announced Wednesday, July 23.

A local builder, Wellens General Contractors, will be on-site as early as next week.

This important milestone is made possible in part by a generous $113,525 award from the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant — a program designed to support building improvements in downtown areas across the state by facilitating private investment, job creation and stronger local economies. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported this project—your encouragement and generosity have helped bring us to this exciting moment.

Nearly 15 years ago, a group of dedicated Wallowa County residents developed an idea to form a community arts center, with the hope the center would be a space the whole community could use for gathering and sharing ideas, taking art classes and enjoying local art and music.

In 2012, they opened the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. The center’s log building, with its soaring beams, superb acoustics and rustic charm, has become an anchor tenant for Joseph’s Main Street and is a hub of arts and cultural activity in Wallowa County.

In 2021, the community came together with an overwhelming show of support of phase one of the Key to Our Future Campaign. More than $575,000 was raised from state, federal, foundation and individual donors to purchase the building that had been leased for almost 10 years.

Ownership now allows fulfillment of the long-term goal of expanding the building to increase functionality and programming to better serve the needs of the growing community.

But the project isn’t just about a bigger building. It’s about creating meaningful social connection that the community needs. Celebrating cultures and history together allows the community to connect more deeply with each other and the place we live.

