Junior Rodeo opens upcoming Wallowa County Fair Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Opening this year’s Wallowa County Fair will be the Junior Rodeo, with events designed for the next generation of rodeo stars Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1-2, at the fairgrounds.

The rodeo, which takes place in the grand arena beginning at 9:30 a.m., opens the fair, along with the dog show. There won’t be any rough stock, so there will be no riding bucking animals, but children still get to test their ranch skills at a wide variety of items.

Fair Board Chair Brinda Stanley said youths compete at barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, roping events, steer wrestling and ground events. Prizes include saddles, buckles, breast collars and halters.

She said the junior rodeo, which is in its fifth year, always has avoided rough stock, which also is hard to find for youngsters. The rodeo used to be the “spring fair,” with chidlren giving a variety of presentations, Stanley said. But in recent years, it’s morphed into a rodeo.

“We never have looked at including it,” she said of bucking events.”We’re staying with the original events.”

Entry fees range between $20 and $30, but the deadline to enter closed Tuesday, July 22.

Admission to the rodeo is free. Concessions will be available by the Grizzly Grill.

For more information, email wallowacountyfair@gmail.com or call 541-426-4097.

“It’s a fun, play-day type of rodeo,” Stanley said. “It’s a good time to get visitors and for local kids.”