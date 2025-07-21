Wallowa shooter makes finals of trap nationals Published 10:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

WALLOWA — Wallowa’s Carter Schnetzky made the championship round July 11-13 in the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships in Mason, Michigan.

He was among about 3,000 shooters competing, said Melisse Lowe, assistant coach of the team. Lowe said he shot 74 of 75.

“That kid has never shot as good as he did at nationals,” Lowe said. “All our team did great.”

In addition to Schnetzky, the Wallowa team was comprised of Liam Wolfe, Karlee Wentz, Kyler Lowe and Elijah Parker. All but Wolfe, who graduates in 2026, are expected to return next year, Lowe said. There are a total of 15 shooters on the Wallowa team, but only five can qualify to attend nationals. The team had 27 shooters last year.

“We’re an up-and-coming program,” Lowe said.

Of the 400 teams competing, the Wallowa team ranked 206. Lowe said many teams get much more practice, which is largely because of the availability of ammunition — not cheap. In addition to weekly practices at the Wallowa Rod and Gun Club, the trap team spends time fundraising. They collect cans for reimbursement and hold an auction. They also receive a grant from the National Rifle Association, all of which help with the cost of shotgun shells.

According to a press release from the league, Nicholas Coppage, of Queen Annes County High School in Maryland, won the crown as top shooter over the 1,800 shooters in the July 13 final round, shooting a perfect 100 and a shoot-off with 20 other shooters and another perfect 100.

Brianna Helsene, of South Prairie High School in North Dakota, was the top female shooter with a perfect score and winning a shoot-off.

New York’s Beaver River Central High School won the team title in the event, coming out ahead of more than 260 other teams with a score of 494 out of 500.

Some 38,090 student athletes representing 1,868 high school teams across the country participated in league programs this spring. Only the top athletes and teams qualified to register for the National Championship, based on season averages at the completion of the spring season.

“We are very excited about the trap program in Wallowa. Its something that’s not offered countywide,” Lowe said. “Our kids have been able to experience new adventures rather than typical team sports. … We had so much fun.”