Wallowa County Veterans Office has grand opening Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

From left, Darrell Witty, Margie Shaw, Donavon Shaw and Barbara McCormack have dinner on July 17, 2025, at the new veterans office at the Education Service Building in Enterprise. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) The Chief Joseph Days royalty was on hand July 17, 2025, to greet veterans at the Wallowa County Veterans Services' new office in the Education Service Building in Enterprise. From left are Queen Jadeyn Perin and Princesses TyLee Evans and Livia DeMelo. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) Veterans and Wallowa County veterans services workers were on hand to greet veterans for the opening of a new clinic and Veterans Affairs office July 17, 2025, at the Education Service Building in Enterprise. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

ENTERPRISE — About 150 veterans and their families turned out Thursday, July 17, for the grand opening of Wallowa County’s new veterans service office and clinic.

They were treated to a dinner of pulled-pork sandwiches and salads prepared by the Chuck Wagon Sisters, as well.

“The Chuck Wagon Sisters did a great job,” said Lisa Collier, a county commissioner involved in organizing the event.

The facility, which consists of a Winding Waters medical and mental health clinic and the Wallowa County Veterans Affairs office, also makes use of a recreation room and dining room. It’s all in the Education Service Building at 107 SW First St. in Enterprise.

The facility moved in May from its old location in the old hospital near Wallowa Resources.

In addition to the medical facilities, the VA office, headed by county Veterans Affairs Officer Ted Thorne, offers a wide variety of services such as counseling, assistance with paperwork, spousal support and generally making sure the veterans receive all the benefits they’re entitled to, Collier said.

She said the county veterans office and clinic are not directly connected with the federal Veterans Administration, but hope to include some similar services, such as tele-health.

She said that because of the open house, Thorne was able to connect with other veterans and get them on the correct benefits pathways.

“There’s eight more veterans who will be receiving veterans services,” she said.

Collier said a new sign for the veterans office will be erected next week and the sidewalk and an accessible ramp are being installed on the west side of the building.

She said the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Enterprise have paid for the construction of the sidewalk and the city provided the hardware for the “veterans only” signs.

In addition to Collier, her fellow Commissioner John Hillock was there, as was Todd Nash, former commissioner and now state senator. The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo court also greeted those attending.

“We appreciate everybody’s help,” she said. “It was a great turnout and the whole purpose was to connect with veterans. I think we accomplished that. That’s the whole point for them to know where we are.”