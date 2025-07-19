‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ brings undersea adventure to Pendleton Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Maci Bergette, 15, a dance choreographer and the actor portraying Ursula in "The Little Mermaid Jr.," rehearses a scene with Joseph Hale, who plays King Triton, on July 14, 2025, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

Kaylie Davis, 18, musical director and the portraying Ariel in "The Little Mermaid Jr.," rehearses a scene with Prince Eric, played by Carter Pennington, on July 14, 2025, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

Amelie Romer, who plays Flounder in "The Little Mermaid Jr.," holds hands and spins with Kaylie Davis, musical director and the actor portraying Ariel, during a rehearsal July 14, 2025, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

Joseph Hale, who plays King Triton in "The Little Mermaid Jr.," prepares for a dress rehearsal July 14, 2025, at the Vert Auditorium in Pendleton. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

PENDLETON — An adventurous mermaid, an evil sea witch and a charming prince swim from under the sea to center stage this summer in Pendleton.

The Pendleton Theater Co. and the Opera House Youth Actors present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave. in Pendleton.

Ariel, a young mermaid with a longing for life beyond the ocean, defies her father, King Triton, and strikes a dangerous bargain with the sea witch Ursula. To win the heart of Prince Eric, she must surrender her voice — and her fins.

The sea production invites audiences for an underwater adventure with Ariel and her aquatic companions in a youth adaptation of Disney’s Broadway musical and animated classic film. The show features Academy Award-winning music and a script based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale.

Executive Artistic Director Terry Hale said the musical explores the risks people take for love, freedom and self-acceptance in a magical underwater world, brought to life by a cast of local youth performers.

“There are villains, there’s high drama, and the characters are strong,” Hale said. “It was one of my favorites growing up. When ‘The Little Mermaid’ came out, it really changed Disney — it saved Disney — thanks in large part to Alan Menken’s soaring songs and ballads.”

He added the stage adaptation captures the heart of the animated classic in a way that resonates with young actors and audiences alike.

“It gives kids a frame of reference for the things their characters are pursuing in the story,” he said. “Disney did a great job adapting it for the stage, and it really works for youth theater.”

The all-youth cast, ages 6 to 18, has performers from five counties across Eastern Oregon.

The production features large musical numbers, vibrant costumes, choreographed dance routines, hand-built sets and underwater-themed blue projections that bring the classic Disney tale to life. Hale said the young cast brings an energy that keeps the production grounded in imagination and heart.

Kaylie Davis, 18, musical director and the actor portraying Ariel, said working with the cast has been a rewarding experience.

“I feel like we’re all just one big family,” she said. “It’s been a joy to teach the music and bring these familiar songs to life. Watching the kids work so hard and seeing the show come together right before our eyes has been amazing.”

Maci Bergette, 15, dance choreographer and the actor portraying Ursula, said she enjoys the challenge of playing a strong character and being part of a supportive cast.

“I really love playing a good villain,” Bergette said. “Everyone here feels like my friends — I love them all so much. Being able to sing and see everyone support each other when they accomplish something new has been a great experience.”

She said the role has pushed her to grow as an actor, and choreographing the show has demanded extra dedication.

“I spend most of my day working on choreography after I get home from the Opera House,” Bergette said. “It’s definitely tiring sometimes, but it’s worth it because it creates something beautiful.”

Hale said the cast’s enthusiasm have elevated the production.

“These kids bring an energy that’s so real,” he said. “They come in with big imaginations and a desire to perform their hearts out — and I love that. Working with youth reminds me why I love this art form. They bring magic.”

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” runs July 26 and Aug. 2, with performances at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Vert Auditorium. Tickets are available on the Elgin Opera House website.

