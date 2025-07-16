Chief Joseph Days Rodeo’s Tucker series award can mean big bucks Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

JOSEPH — The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, July 22-27, is more than good times and exciting rodeo acts. For the contestants, it can mean big money.

The biggest money is the Harley Tucker Rodeo Series Award, which has grown to an accumulative purse of $18,500 this year. Named for the CJD co-founder, it goes to the winner of the most points after having entered all four of the rodeos in the series, the CJD in Joseph, the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union that was in June, the St. Paul Rodeo during the July 4 weekend and the Elgin Stampede, July 11-12.

The Tucker award was created in 1970, though he died in 1960.

“The award was created in hopes more cowboys would attend these rodeos,” said Darlene Turner, Tucker’s daughter.

So far, Russell Cardoza, of Terrebonne, leads the pack with 10 points. He competes in steer wrestling and calf roping.

He has won one of the three legs in the series and is in the lead for a second. Turner said he must continue his winning ways this year and win again another year to bring home the purse. The wins do not have to be in consecutive years, Turner said.

Next up is Bailey Patterson, of Pendleton, who has garnered 9.5 points as a breakaway roper.

After her is Cole Hill, of Klamath Falls, a bull rider who has accumulated 9 points.

Lexington’s Hunter Greenup is a bareback rider who has garnered 6 points.

The last winner of the series purse was Brad Goodrich from Hermiston who has won it three times — in 1998, 2007 and 2008. On his final win Goodrich won about $11,000, Turner said, and retired from rodeo at that time.

In addition to the four rodeos and six grandchildren of Tucker, sponsors of the series include Farm Supply of Enterprise and McKilllips Catering of St. Paul. Turner also said an annual award of $5,000 has been added this year and likely will be added next year.