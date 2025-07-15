Umatilla Forest to update Wallowa County BOC on projects Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, July 16, gets an update on projects in the Umatilla National Forest.

The board also meets Tara Hanger, the U.S. Forest Service ranger for the Pomeroy District on the forest and has the opportunity to ask questions. In another Forest Service-related issue on meeting agenda, commissioners consider a shared road maintenance agreement with the Forest Service.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County courthouse at 101 S. River St. The meeting is open to the public, which also can attend via Zoom. The meeting ID is 815 7334 2079 and the passcode is 806318.

The commissioners plan to issue a drought declaration for the county and hear a funding request for $4,100 from American Legion Kruse Pose 72 to bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica to the county. Implementing a cost-of-living pay increases for county employees also is on the meeting agenda.

So see the full meeting agenda, go here.