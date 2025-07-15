Nez Perce Tribe’s Wallowa Gathering is Aug. 16 Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

JOSEPH — With a theme of Keep it Rural, the Nez Perce Tribe is hosting its annual potluck picnic Aug. 16 in Joseph.

The tribe welcomes Indigenous families back to its ancestral Homeland to gather First Foods and medicines. The project is a collaboration with Wallowa Band Descendants, Sister Tribes, Wallowa Land Trust, Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland and The Nature Conservancy in Oregon. The partnership strives to support reconnection and cultural revitalization while increasing tribal access to private lands in Wallowa County, according to a press release from the Wallowa Land Trust.

The most-recent gathering was in May, with at least 170 tribal members spending several days gathering roots in Wallowa County. Indigenous families came from Oregon, Idaho and Washington. From babies to teenagers to elders, generations gathered together on their ancestral homeland to practice their language and culture on the land.

A number of landowners helped, such as Carman Ranch, Lightning Creek Ranch, the McClaran Family and The Nature Conservancy, giving tribal members access to thousands of acres otherwise inaccessible to them.

“The Wallowa Gathering is a stark reminder that despite a never-ending feed of negative news, there are wonderful things happening in the world, happening right here in Wallowa County,” Wallowa Land Trust Executive Director Kathleen Ackley said in the press release. “Together, we are making our own path forward, one that celebrates this beautiful place.”

The Wallowa Gathering will take place at 4 p.m. at 601 S. Main St. in Joseph. There will be live music, drinks and burgers made from local beef. Attendees should bring a side dish to share, their own plates and utensils to make it a zero-waste event.

For more info and to RSVP, email info@wallowalandtrust.org or call 541-426-2042.