Airport courtesy car back on Enterprise City Council agenda Published 5:09 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Discussion will continue Monday, July 14, on the city providing an airport courtesy car, according to the agenda for the Enterprise City Council meeting.

The courtesy car is available for visiting pilots to use upon landing at the municipal airport. In May, the council heard a request by the Pilots Association for a courtesy car back at the airport for pilots to use. The former car was discontinued because of rising insurance costs, but the association wants it back, since the old car is not being used.

City Administrator Lacey McQuead said at the time she would contact the insurance company and get a quote on insurance costs. The courtesy car has not been available since about 2017. The matter was tabled until the June meeting.

Also on the agenda are:

• An event permit for this year’s Main Street Show and Shine scheduled for Aug. 15-16.

• An audit report for fiscal year 2023-24.

• A resolution on the display of flags.

• A street vacation request for Ina Lane.

• Department reports.

• Schedule the next council meeting for Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.