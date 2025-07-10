Wallowa announces prizes for Independence Day Parade Published 10:41 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

WALLOWA — The City Choice award in Wallowa’s Fourth of July Parade was a tie, with the two winners splitting the $200 prize, city hall announced.

The winners were Dennis Henderson/Tractors and Makin Enterprise, each getting $100.

In the Adult Division, the $150 first prize went Wallowa Woodsman Bar and Grill for its ax-throwing demonstration.

Second prize of $100 went to Hafer and Sons Construction. Third prize of $75 went to the Wallowa County Humane Society and all the volunteers leading dogs. The Wallowa Nez Perce/Homeland won fourth prize of $50 with a float depicting many elements of tribal culture.

The Bennett Kids received $50 for winning the Children’s Division,

Second place in the division and $40 went to Winding Waters, while $35 and third prize wen to the All-American Cowgirls. The Braden Kids won fourth prize and $30, while Mika Gallagos won fifth prize and $25.