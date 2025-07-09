Forest Service seeks help in Memaloose fire probe Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

BAKER CITY — The U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into the fire that destroyed the historic Memaloose Guard Station on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.

The fire occurred on or around June 22 at the guard station the Wallowa Valley Ranger District. The Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations is seeking the cause of the fire, and officials are asking anyone who may have been in the area around that time to share any information that might assist the inquiry.

The Forest Service wants to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard something or have any information or details no matter how small. Any information could lead to a better understanding of what happened.

Members of the public with information can contact the Forest Service Tipline at 541-618-2154 or by email at SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.

Forest Service officials did not immediately return requests for more information.