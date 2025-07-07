Historic theater in Enterprise to host three-day festival Published 6:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The upcoming OK Fest at the historic OK Theatre in Enterprise is getting a bit of “Supernatural” help.

The three-day musical celebration July 31-Aug. 2 features indoor and outdoor performances, with musicians and television stars Mark Sheppard and Richard Speight Jr. taking the stage the last night.

Sheppard and Speight worked on the cult hit series “Supernatural.”

Speight appeared in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries “Band of Brothers” and had a recurring role in the long-running CW series “Supernatural.” Before his television career took off, Speight was a working musician, and he now leads the musical group Dick Jr. & The Volunteers.

Sheppard has had many TV and film roles and may be best known for portraying the witty demon Crowley for several seasons in “Supernatural.” Like Speight, before acting Sheppard built an extensive musical career.

The OK Theatre is a 1918 landmark that has served Wallowa County for more than a century and continues providing a 350-seat venue for live music. Theater owner Darrell Brann said although fundraising is part of the goal, it’s more about providing something for the community.

“We just want people to come and have a good time,” he said.

For more information about OK Fest, including the full lineup of performers and ticket information, visit okfestenterprise.com.