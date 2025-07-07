Glass shop owner moving business to Enterprise Published 9:00 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Jason Lovell looks over panes of glass he’s prepared to replace July 3, 2025, from his new Eastern Oregon Glass Shop in Enterprise. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

ENTERPRISE — There’s a new glass man in Enterprise — Jason Lovell is in the process of moving his Elgin shop here.

He opened the Eastern Oregon Glass Shop on April 1 in the former Milligan Motors building at 202 E. North St. He’s got the former display room full of his tools, windows in progress, with the former auto bays serving as a storage area.

He’s also got trophies of animals he’s hunted.

There are moose antlers from Canada, a cougar, a couple deer and an elk rack, along with a couple others the avid hunter has bagged.

But Lovell spends most of his time installing glass. He’ll do commercial and residential store fronts and window repair, shower and patio doors, screen doors and even tractor cab glass. But he doesn’t do auto glass.

“I’m not set up with the insurance companies,” he said, adding he has the capability, but getting paid is another matter.

Lovell has longtime connections to Wallowa County. His father, who lives in Joseph, used to own and operate the Lostine Tavern. His mother lives in Enterprise. He and his wife, Mikel, have a teenaged son and a daughter in her early 20s.

Right now, the Lovells live just outside La Grande, but they’re hoping to move to Enterprise.

“I’m looking for a place here,” he said, but said like many, he’s finding that a difficult search.

Lovell said he is planning to move his Elgin shop to Enterprise. He has been open there about a year and a half — starting out just too late to get in on the beginning of helping Wallowa recover from the August 2022 hailstorm that broke nearly every west-facing pane of glass in town, not to mention siding and other damage.

He has a couple employees at the Elgin shop and may hire more in Enterprise.

Right now, Lovell in Enterprise and his workers in Elgin are keeping about as busy as they can be.

“There’s plenty of work here,” he said.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For service, call 623-301-3940.

But he doesn’t have the luxury of such relaxing hours.

“I work whatever I need to get the jobs done,” he said.