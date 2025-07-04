Letter: What’s so great about this? Published 7:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

In order to give more tax breaks to the wealthy, the MAGA-“budget” bill aims to cut more than $1 trillion from federal spending on Medicaid over 10 years, with 11.8 million fewer Americans projected to have health insurance. Social Security will be bankrupt before many of us can draw any.

Federal support of public lands and recreation, Veterans Administration services, IRS services, weather forecasting, climate monitoring, medical research all will be cut to the bone. And the bill is estimated (by a non-partisan analysis) to add $3.3 trillion to the federal budget deficit (already at $1.4 trillion) over 10 years.

Meanwhile the value of a U.S. dollar is at its lowest value since 1972. Wow! We’re really making America great again folks. Great if you’re one of the privileged class, anyway.

Randi Jandt

Enterprise