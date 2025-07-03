Wallowa County gets more than $1M in Main Street grants Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

ENTERPRISE — More than $1 million has been secured through the 2025 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant to support 14 downtown revitalization projects across Wallowa County, it was announced in June.

The Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce secured the $1,101,676 through the Rural Regional Main Street Program for projects in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa.

“It’s amazing to see the heart and hard work of our communities recognized in such a big way,” said Jenni Word, Wallowa County Chamber Board president. “These projects breathe new life into our Main Streets while honoring the unique character of each town. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and excited for what’s ahead for Wallowa County.”

Jennifer Piper, executive director of the chamber, also was pleased at the receipt of the grants.

“This achievement reflects the incredible dedication of our local partners and the strength of regional collaboration,” she said. “Working together across communities has allowed us to secure meaningful investment in our downtowns, which will create new opportunities that benefit the entire county.”

The projects include:

Enterprise $385,001:

• The Sinclair Building. The long-vacant former post office will be transformed into two new retail storefronts and an alley-facing apartment across River Street from the Wallowa County Courthouse. The project also will include restoring historic transom windows and improving the streetscape.

• The OK Theatre. Rehabilitation of this century-old landmark will be completed by finishing green rooms, lodging spaces for artists and new retail shop spaces.

• The Central Copy & Shipping project: Safety in this storefront across River Street from the courthouse will be improved and the historic character of it will be improved through façade restoration, threshold and signage upgrades and new flooring.

Joseph $335,435:

• The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture: The interior of the building’s new addition will be completed, which will allow expansion of arts education, classes, exhibits and multigenerational community programming.

• The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center: The center’s dual storefront will be unified into a single space with new windows, signage, flooring and exhibits that honor Black logging history and regional heritage.

• Anton’s Home and Spirits project will address safety concerns by replacing its deteriorating subfloor, ensuring continued operation.

• The Joseph Laundromat Plex project will introduce a new pet-grooming business and workforce housing unit while rehabilitating the building’s façade and function.

Wallowa $381,240:

• The Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Visitor Center project will upgrade its unused second floor, enabling pop-up markets, events and cultural programming.

• The Wallowa Community Legion Hall project will be fully rehabilitated into an ADA-accessible gathering space and emergency resilience hub.

• The Wallowa Public Library will gain a safe, functional basement space for programs and job-seeker resources.

• Lending Heart Community Resources project will receive a much-needed upgrade to its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning to ensure continued use by counseling and medical equipment programs.

• The Wallowa History Center: The final restoration phase of the historic Bear-Sleds Ranger Station complex with porch and exterior upgrades will be completed.

• The Wallowa Creamery: Siding and the roof will be replace, moving toward its use as a downtown event venue.

• The Wallowa Community ReStore and Farmers Market project will restore windows and repaint the building to contribute to the overall beautification of Main Street.

Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 35 matching grants worth over $10.6 million to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that will strengthen local economies. Projects range from façade improvement to basic facilities and housing with awards ranging from $17,900-$400,000.

The grant program was created during the 2015 Legislature and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, with an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds.