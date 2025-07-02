BREAKING: Eastern Oregon gets new rules for siting solar developments Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

SALEM — Eastern Oregon has new rules when it comes to siting solar developments.

The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development announced Wednesday, July 2, that the Land Conservation and Development Commission approved new rules to help guide the development of renewable solar energy sites in Eastern Oregon. The changes aim to make the process easier for counties and developers while protecting farmland, wildlife habitat and important cultural resources. Key updates include:

New “solar area” designations for Eastern Oregon counties.

The ability for Eastern Oregon counties to review individual solar applications on farmland.

An emphasis on community benefits for Eastern Oregon communities.

Protections for wildlife habitat, high-value farmland, and archaeological, historical and cultural resources.

The commission developed the new rules collaboration with a rules advisory committee and Department of Land Conservation and Development staff. The commission adopted the rules June 26.

