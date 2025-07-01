Wallowa County to give final nod to 2026 budgets Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Budget-adoption hearings will dominate the Wednesday, July 2, meeting of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.

County commissioners held hearings June 30 in expectation of adopting the budgets for 4-H/Oregon State University Extension Service, the Wallowa County Road Service District, the Wallowa Lake County Service District and the county’s full budget.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. For information on how to attend virtually, click here.

The meeting agenda also includes:

• Appointing a member to the county’s public transportation committee.

• An agreement with county engineer Anderson Perry for the Wallowa Lake County Service District wastewater lift station improvements.

• A funding request of $10,000 for roof repairs at the county Museum in Joseph.

• Consideration of receiving a donated totem pole. This was considered at the last meeting and tabled to consider where it would best be located.

The county board also could meeting at 9:30 a.m. in an executive session with legal counsel regarding litigation.