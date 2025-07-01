Wallowa County to give final nod to 2026 budgets

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Wallowa County Chieftain

The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners is expected to give final approval to several 2026 budgets for the county when it meets July 2, 2025.

ENTERPRISE — Budget-adoption hearings will dominate the Wednesday, July 2, meeting of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.

County commissioners held hearings June 30 in expectation of adopting the budgets for 4-H/Oregon State University Extension Service, the Wallowa County Road Service District, the Wallowa Lake County Service District and the county’s full budget.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. For information on how to attend virtually, click here.

The meeting agenda also includes:

• Appointing a member to the county’s public transportation committee.

• An agreement with county engineer Anderson Perry for the Wallowa Lake County Service District wastewater lift station improvements.

• A funding request of $10,000 for roof repairs at the county Museum in Joseph.

• Consideration of receiving a donated totem pole. This was considered at the last meeting and tabled to consider where it would best be located.

The county board also could meeting at 9:30 a.m. in an executive session with legal counsel regarding litigation.

