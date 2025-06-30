BREAKING: 6 NE Oregon projects receive state tourism grants Published 12:45 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Six projects and programs in Northeastern Oregon have received big state tourism grants.

Travel Oregon announced Monday, June 30, it has awarded $6.2 million in grants to 65 projects across the state through its 2024-25 Competitive Grants Program. Six grants went to projects in Northeastern Oregon.

The Pendleton Chamber received $136,500 to fund Interwoven: Where Cultures Meet, a multi-day event in October 2026 celebrating the Indigenous and Western heritage that defines Pendleton through fashion, design and artistry.

“This grant will help us share Pendleton’s rich and diverse heritage in a bold new way — through fashion that intersects tradition and innovation with Indigenous and Western designers,” Travel Pendleton Director Justin Waldron said. “’Interwoven’ will shine light on emerging design talent, invite new visitors to experience our welcoming community and cement Pendleton as a destination for multicultural tourism.”

The Joseph Branch Trail Consortium received $120,000 to construct a 1.08-mile accessible trail segment that will provide a safe, off-street way for visitors to cross from Wallowa into the 320-acre Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland, featuring landscaping, interpretive signage, benches and other amenities.

According to Travel Oregon, these are not typical tourism upgrades. The funding is going to projects that help people who have often been left out of the travel experience, because of mobility challenges, language barriers or long histories of exclusion.

Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association received $150,000 for physical improvements to the rental shop, enhancing accessibility, youth programs and rural recreation.

The Eastern Oregon Visitors Association received $142,300 to elevate accessible travel and inclusive adventures along the Interstate 84 corridor and Eastern Oregon through a marketing campaign that includes comprehensive webpages, updated photo assets and paid print and digital ad placements.

Step Forward Activities Inc. received $100,000 to fund a wheelchair-accessible vault toilet in partnership with the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department, making the popular Highway 203 pond fishing spot more accessible.

And the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce received $46,000 to implement the “Wallowa County – Worth It” social media campaign to attract visitation to the county through deployment of an updated brand guide focused on making the destination worth the effort it takes for visitors to reach.

According to Travel Oregon, at the heart of the 65 projects is a simple goal: to help more people feel welcome in Oregon. Whether someone is out on a trail, visiting a small town, or connecting with the state’s history, these efforts are about expanding access while supporting the local communities doing the work to make it possible.

The $6.2 million for the 65 projects represents the agency’s commitment to fostering remarkable visitor experiences that increase access and inclusion for historically and underserved or underresourced communities.

“These transformational grant funds build upon the remarkable travel experiences available across Oregon for residents and visitors alike,” Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson said in the announcement. “From adaptive mountain biking trails to heritage tours that share important cultural stories, these 65 projects are rewriting what it means to travel our state. We’re removing barriers to experiences that have, in the past, been out of reach for many people. We’re excited to support projects across the state’s seven regions that help ensure Oregon is truly welcoming to all.”

Winners are spread throughout the state. You can see the full list here.

More to come.