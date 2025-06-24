Classic cars cruise Wallowas Published 10:15 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Wallowa Mountain Cruise drew a wide variety of vehicles June 20-21 in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) Auto enthusiasts look over the dozens of antique and unique vehicles on display in downtown Joseph on June 20-21, 2025 during this year's Wallowa Mountain Cruise. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) A Joseph man looks under the hood of a 1936 Pontiac Town Sedan on June 21, 2025. during the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) This 1934 Ford pickup was one of the top winners in last year's Wallowa Mountain Cruise. It was on display again June 21, 2025, for this year's cruise. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) The owners, from Wilder, Idaho, sit protectively behind their 1931 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan at the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph on June 21, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) A 1968 Dodge Dart GTS has its hood open for display June 21, 2025, during the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) A modern muscle car was on display June 21, 2025, during the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph as this 2023 Chevy Camaro showed how far the classic car has come since its heyday in the 1960s. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) A 2013 Chevy Corvette is an example of a revived muscle car that was on display June 21, 2025, during the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) This 1955 Chevy Nomad was a classic display of a classic car at the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph on June 21, 2025. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain) A 1950 Hudson was on display June 21, 2025, at the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph. It was there in memory of Chuck Garrett, one of the organizers of the cruise who died last year. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain)

Rain threatened but didn’t fall

JOSEPH — Gloomy skies threatened, but there was no downpour over this year’s Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph on Friday and Saturday, June 20-21, as has happened in years past.

That’s why organizers moved the event from August when rainstorms seemed to plague the cruise.

“We thought we’d try to miss the weather, but it’s gotten rained out anyway,” said Alicia Garrett, one of the organizers.

Winning the top spot of King of the Mountain was Dave Zbinden with his 1963½ Ford Galaxie 500 XL.

Also in the top rank was Dale Hope with his 1934 Ford pickup as Best in Show.

Other winners included:

Stock Restored: Lew Baynes with a 1936 Packard 1404 Coupe Convertible; 1950s, Ross Getchell with a 1958 Ford Crown Victoria; 1960s ,John Schlosser with a 1960 Chevy Impala; 1970s or later, Ken Bryan with a 1973 Dodge Charger.

Modified/Custom: David Zbinden with a 1963½ Ford Galaxie 500 XL; Pre-1950s, Robert Bachofner with a 1949 Ford Coupe; 1950s, Laurie Brownson with a 1957 Nash Metropolitan; 1970s or later, Roy Fanning with a 1970 VW Bug.

Sports Car, American: Gordon Hinkle with a 1964 Corvette; Import, Sally Aldrich with a 1977 MG Midget.

Hot Rod: Marian Evans with a 1932 Ford Roadster; 1949 or later, Shane Gendron with a 1963 Plymouth Savoy.

Truck/Utility: 1950-69, John Ziegler with a 1957 Chevy Cameo Truck; Pre-1950s, Jo Dauenhauer with a 1946 Chevy Panel; 1970s or later, Travis Perry with a 1977 GMC K-15.

4 x 4: Travis Perry, 1977 GMC K-15.

Shifts & Giggles: Tim Bower with a 1966 Checker Taxi.

Wallowa County: Bob Alfano with a 1940 Ford Panel.