Wallowa County fires up for Independence Day Published 6:00 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The rockets did indeed show a red glare July 4, 2023, as fireworks explode in that year's Shake the Lake fireworks display at Wallowa Lake. They will again this year Friday, July 4.

WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa will hold its annual Independence Day parade July 4 with the entries running down Main Street beginning at noon.

Wallowa considers the parade so important that several years ago, when the pandemic caused local governments to ban any such gatherings, the town staged its own revolution and held the parade anyway, traversing the town twice.

Raymond “Red” and Elsie Evans will be the grand marshals. The couple has a long history in Wallowa, filled with their devotion to the community and family. Both graduated from Wallowa High School and served the community in numerous capacities throughout their lives.

On the younger end of the spectrum, 7-year-olds Nala Speegle will be Little Miss Fourth of July and Chase Wortman will be Mr. Liberty.

That evening, around 10 p.m., thousands of visitors are expected along the shores of Wallowa Lake for the annual “Shake the Lake” fireworks display. The pyrotechnics will be fired from a raft near the foot of the lake and viewers usually crowd in at the county boat launch, while others view from their boats on the lake.