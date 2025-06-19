Wallowa County commissioners reject Morgan-Nesbit plan over road closures Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, June 18, approved a letter objecting to the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan-Nesbit Restoration Plan.

The county board’s objection is to the Forest Service’s plans to close more roads in the area. The Morgan-Nesbit is an area of 86,500 acres about 20 miles southeast of Joesph in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.

Commissioner John Hillock noted the Forest Service still hasn’t corrected any of the faults the board sees in the project, particularly the federal agencies’ ability to close roads.

“It’s what (retiring Commissioner) Susan (Roberts) and I have been saying that we’re not in favor of closing any more roads,” Hillock said.

The board during the meeting also:

• Approved three ordinances on nuisances in the county, onsite wastewater treatment systems and civil enforcement. One change to one of the ordinances was made before approval. In the nuisance ordinance, among the exceptions, the original version said “vehicles or equipment” of historic significance and the commissioners changed it to “vehicles, equipment or structures” of historic significance.

• Adopted an interfund transfer of $4,000 to Community Corrections.

• Approved an easement for Avalon Zokovsky of Ziply Fiber for various placements on Century Lane and Alder Slope Road outside of Enterprise.

• Tabled considering receiving a totem pole from Carl Kiss until July, then the commissioners hope to have a better idea where to place the pole.

The county board also met in an executive session to confer with legal counsel regarding litigation.