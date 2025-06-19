Mr. Liberty, Miss 4th of July chosen Published 8:19 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

WALLOWA — Two youngsters will help host this year’s Independence Day parade in Wallowa — Nala Speegle and Chase Wortman.

Nala, 7, will be Little Miss Fourth of July. Chase, also 7, will be Mr. Liberty.

While Nala is trying to figure out what Independence Day is all about, Chase already knows what he likes about it.

“I like to hand out candy,” he said with a big grin.

Nala is the daughter of Aaron Spengler and Megan Lowe. Chase is the son of Rick Barney and Leila and Tyrell Wortman.