Letter: Trump is failing Americans Published 7:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

President Donald Trump should heed the millions of citizens at No Kings protests on June 14. Americans across our country protested Trump’s overstep of presidential powers granted by our Constitution.

From 300 in Baker City to 50,000 in Portland, Oregonians peacefully protested Trump’s overreach. His supporters, without facts, defend his authoritarianism.

His support of the January 6 insurrection and pardoning those felons is unAmerican. The J6 riot was essentially treason; everything those felons did violates our Constitution.

Trump bragged about the Declaration of Independence in the oval office. It is the manifesto by which the immigrants to the colonies stood up and fought an authoritarian king who was using the military against the citizens of the colonies. Trump wrongly uses war powers to activate the military against citizens, violating our Constitution.

He’s failing American citizens with bad policies, inept appointees and zero understanding of budgeting. Oregon Rep Cliff Bentz said he would oppose a budget that adds to the national debt, yet he voted for Trump’s budget that increases national debt by $3.8 trillion. Trump’s DOGE fiasco cut virtually no fraud or waste, and the savings are a fraction of the “target.”

He alienated our allies with threats and illegal tariffs. He praises dictatorial strongmen. He’s declared national emergencies where none exist.

Trump illegally uses the presidency for personal gain by openly violating the emoluments clause of our Constitution.

Something’s wrong when a person says, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters” is president.

Rick Meis

Halfway