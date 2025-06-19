Joseph City Council holds budget hearings June 30 Published 9:00 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Joseph City Council holds a public hearing June 30, 2025, at the Community Events Center in Joseph to consider budgets for the coming fiscal year. (Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File)

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council will hold a public hearing June 30 to consider items relating to the 2025-26 city budget.

The meeting will begin at 6 p..m. at the Joseph Community Events Center at 102 E. First St. The public is welcome to attend in person or via Zoom. The Zoom URL is available at City Hall. The meeting ID is 826 7850 5696 and the passcode is 200391.

During the hearing, the council will consider a supplemental budget and the 2025-26 fiscal year budget. City residents may voice concerns on the topic at this time.