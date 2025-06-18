Dulcimer Week starts June 29 at Wallowa Lake Published 7:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

WALLOWA LAKE — The 13th annual Dulcimer Week at Wallowa Lake is June 29 to July 5.

“It’s a really sweet instrument, and it’s really easy to play,” said Heidi Muller, one of the hosts and director of the event. “You hold it flat on your lap, not upright like a guitar.”

Muller said the mountain or Appalachian dulcimer is a smaller version of its German ancestor, the “Scheitholt,” which means scrap of wood.

“It’s a simple, homemade instrument,” Muller said. “When immigrants came to the New World, they began experimenting with the Scheitholt and changed its shape.”

Unlike a guitar, it has only four strings.

Players of all levels are invited to Dulcimer Week. The faculty lineup features accomplished, nationally-known instructors, including Karen Mueller, Aubrey Atwater, Dusty Thorburn and Bob Webb.

Camp begins Sunday evening, June 29, with an orientation, short performances by the instructors and an overview of what they have planned for classes.

That’s followed by a welcome jam.

Every morning Monday through Friday, there will be two classes with rotating instructors, except for beginners who will have Webb for the entire morning. Advanced beginners, intermediate and advanced classes will each have two instructors every day. Karen Mueller will teach intermediate and advanced. Atwater will teach advanced beginners and advanced and Thorburn will teach advanced beginners and intermediate.

“We gather to make music among the tall trees at the Wallowa Lake Camp and Conference Center, near the town of Joseph in Northeastern Oregon, known for its bronze foundries and art galleries,” Heidi Muller said.

Although registration has been open since January, most places are now taken.

“But if someone really wants in, contact me and I’ll see what I can do,” she said.

The cost for the basic class is $455.

A variety of lodging and meal options are available. For more information, call Heidi Muller at 304-382-9422 or email wallowadulcimer@gmail.com or go online to tinyurl.com/mntndulcimer.