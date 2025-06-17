Wallowa Mountain Cruise revs up June 20, 21 Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Auto enthusiasts enjoy the Show 'n' Shine Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, during last year's Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph. This year the event is moving up to June 20-21.

JOSEPH — The Wallowa Mountain Cruise and Car Show in Joseph is about at the starting line. The event is Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21.

Organizer Alicia Garrett said the Cruise and Car Show was moved back to June to take advantage of better weather.

The cruise, formerly known as the Oregon Mountain Cruise, originally was in June, but rainstorms kept occurring, even raining out the cruise portion to Enterprise. The event was moved to August in hopes of better weather.

“We thought we’d try to miss the weather, but it’s gotten rained out anyway,” Garrett said.

Garrett said this year holds a special significance, after the death of organizer Chuck Garrett — no relation.

“Chuck was the heart and soul of this event from its very beginning in 1990,” she said. “He poured countless hours into organizing, promoting and expanding the cruise, always striving to make each year better than the last. … It is in Chuck’s honor that we continue the Wallowa Mountain Cruise, remembering the immense contributions he made.”

She said some 68 entries had been received to that point, but another 30-40 walk-ins are expected by show time. Preregistration, which closed June 1, has been open since November, the month after organizers decided to move it back to June.

The festivities begin June 20 with a social and dance. Free appetizers (not dinner) and beverages are available for purchase from 4:30 p.m. with the dance going on until 7 p.m.

Cars and pickups will begin lining the Main Street of Joseph the afternoon of June 20, with the big Show ’n’ Shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 21. The Ragman Memorial Cruise to Enterprise and back follows 3-4 p.m.

The car show has a number of categories for awards, and winners will be announced beginning at 5:30 p.m., along with a silent auction.

A catered dinner will be served Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m., if purchased with preregistration.

For more information, email cruisethewallowas@gmail.com.