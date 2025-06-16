Wallowa County grads each get $1,000 health care scholarships Published 7:25 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Wallowa Memorial Hospital Human Resources Executive Anna Hayter presents a scholarship check to Wallowa High School graduating senior Carissa Yaw at the hospital. (Wallowa Memorial Hospital/Contributed Photo)

ENTERPRISE — Three Wallowa County students were recipients of the second annual Healthy Horizons scholarships, Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Medical Clinics.

The winners, their high schools and their postgraduate plans are:

• Tessa Duncan of Enterprise High School will first study biology with future aspirations of attending medical school to earn her doctorate.

• Carissa Yaw of Wallowa High School will attend Oregon Institute of Technology where she plans to earn her degree and become a radiology technologist.

• Hannah Kate Sheehy of Enterprise High School will attend Stanford University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Brooke Pace, director of Communication and Experience for the hospital, said there were nine “outstanding seniors among the pool of applicants.”

The scholarships are awarded annually to three high-achieving individuals attending or planning to attend an accredited institution for higher education, with a preference for individuals interested in health care careers. Each recipient was awarded $1,000 to support their educational goals.

Anna Hayter, human resources executive at Wallowa Memorial, commented on the importance of supporting students, particularly those going into health care.

“As a cornerstone of the community, we at Wallowa Memorial are thrilled to invest in the future by supporting the education of our local youths through these scholarships,” Hayter said. “Witnessing the ambition and potential of these young individuals right here in Wallowa County is truly inspiring. We believe that empowering their academic journeys not only benefits them but also strengthens the fabric of our entire community for years to come. We’re incredibly proud to play a small part in their success and look forward to seeing all they will achieve.”