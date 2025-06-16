Wallowa County could join push for lifting wolf protection statewide Published 11:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners could throw its support behind an Oregon House resolution that would remove federal protection of gray wolves statewide.

The county board considers the matter when it meets Wednesday, June 18.

Ranchers now can shoot wolves that threaten their livestock on the east side of Oregon, but west of Highway 395 the predators remain under the federal protection of the Endangered Species Act. It has been noted wolves are beginning to migrate to the west side of the state in recent months.

Wallowa County commissioners in the past have expressed strong support for state-sponsored plans to manage wolves since Wallowa County is the first place they come when migrating from Idaho.

So far this legislative session, Sen. Todd Nash, R-Enterprise, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, led a successful push to increase the compensation paid to ranchers for confirmed or probable wolf kills of livestock. Nash has said he’d like to see the predators controlled statewide.

The June 18 meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. in the Thornton Conference Room of the Wallowa County Courthouse. For information on attending via video, clock here.

https://www.co.wallowa.or.us/boc/meeting/wallowa-county-commissioner-meeting-27

The board at the meeting also considers:

• A letter objecting to the U.S. Forest Service’s Morgan-Nesbit Restoration Plan.

• Three ordinances on nuisances in the county, onsite wastewater treatment systems and civil enforcement.

• A presentation and update of the Partners Group.

• Recommendations of the Community Energy Strategic Plan Advisory Committee.

• An easement for Avalon Zokovsky of Ziply Fiber for placements on Century Lane and Alder Slope Road outside of Enterprise.

• Receiving a donated totem pole from Carl Kiss.

The board also plans to meet in executive session at 11 a.m. to confer with legal counsel regarding litigation.