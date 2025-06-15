Building Healthy Families again offers summer lunches Published 12:00 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Building Healthy Families based in Enterprise again is providing school-aged children lunches during its Summer Lunch Program.

Beginning Monday, June 16, children 1 to 18 years old can receive a free sack lunch at Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa from noon to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Youth don’t need to sign up. They can come to the following parking lots to receive a lunch:

• Enterprise City Park on the east side.

• Evans Park in Wallowa on the east side.

• The Joseph City Park.

Susan Polumsky, Summer Lunch Program coordinator and financial director for Building Healthy Families in Enterprise, said last year the program averaged 100-115 lunches a day and totaled 3,055 for the eight weeks of the program.

Polumsky said the program is funded largely by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but that only covers about 40% of the cost.

“We’re always looking for grants and donations to make up the difference,” she said. “It’s a really great program that helps feed kids during the summer.”

Polumsky said one critical element of those meals is nutrition.

“We have to be sure we’re providing a well-rounded meal within the food groups,” she said.

To learn more, call Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411.