Wallowa County prepares $33M budget Published 12:22 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is preparing to approve a budget of more than $33 million for fiscal year 2025-26, according to the county’s preliminary budget documents.

That’s down a bit from this year’s budget. In 2024-25, the county budgeted $34,464,315 in total appropriations.

Of that amount, $6,797,357 was for salaries and benefits. Next year’s salaries and benefits are up a bit at $6.85 million.

The highest-paid county official, according to the budget, is Sheriff Ryan Moody, with a salary of $88,943.

However, the sheriff’s office and 911 dispatch compensation are negotiated separately from the rest of the county salaries.

One of the higher-paid regular county officials is Planning Director Franz Goebel, for whom the budget lists his salary as $73,500. The county commissioners, on the other hand, with whom all authority rests, make considerably less, ranging between $55,395 and $56,595.

The final budget hearing for the 2025-26 budget will be June 30 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.