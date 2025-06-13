McQuead resigns as Enterprise administrator Published 1:00 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

ENTERPRISE — City Administrator Lacey McQuead submitted a letter of resignation to the City Council during its meeting Monday, June 9.

McQuead’s resignation is effective at the end of the year, but she’ll stay another six months if the city hasn’t yet found a replacement.

She recently accepted the position of interim city administrator with Joseph, but emphasized the two jobs will not come into conflict.

In Joseph, McQuead is temporarily replacing Dan Larman, who resigned May 1. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. Joseph Mayor Stephen Bartlow said those reasons had to do with his health.

McQuead said wanted to make sure the council understood her leaving the city of Enterprise is not due to her work in Joseph. She said she plans to work for both cities until her contracts are finished (no later than June 2026) and the cities each have new city administrators.

She thanked the council and staff for their support during the past 13 years. Mayor Cody Lathrop thanked McQuead for her dedication to the city of Enterprise.

She said her husband, Police Chief Kevin McQuead, will continue in his role.

She said she does not plan to move away from Enterprise and is unsure of her plans for the future but it will be “Something fun.”

Also during the council meeting, Councilor David Elliott shared his concern for safety at city hall. He said he would like the city to consider installing bulletproof glass for the window and door.

Chief McQuead said he would look into the options and report back to the council at the July meeting.