Enterprise adopts budget of nearly $4 million

ENTERPRISE —The Enterprise City Council during its meeting Monday, June 9, adopted the city’s budget of $3.77 million for fiscal year 2025-26.

This is down more than $156,000 from this year’s budget, according to the city’s preliminary budget documents.

The council adopted the budget by resolution and approved another resolution to make appropriations and levy taxes.

The council also approved a resolution for state shared revenue, which allows the city to receive funds such as the liquor apportionment, cigarette tax and state highway funds.

In another matter, the council approved a permit for the Woodlands and Watershed Festival, which takes place at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.

The council also approved the OK Fest, an annual event OK Theatre owner Darrell Brann puts on.

Police Chief Kevin McQuead said Brann has an alcohol permit for the event and security.

City Administrator Lacey McQuead said the event’s permit application did not have a certificate of insurance. She asked the council to require the certificate as a condition of approval. Fire Chief Paul Karvoski suggested not approving the permit until the insurance certificate is received.

Councilor Eric Stangel moved to approve the application for the permit, with the condition the city receive the insurance certificate prior to staff signing off on the permit.

In other business, the council:

• Scheduled a public comment meeting for 5 p.m. July 1 at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.

• Scheduled the next council meeting for 6:30 p.m. July 14 at city hall.