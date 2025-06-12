Wallowa County board funds community events Published 11:18 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its special meeting Wednesday June 11, approved funding for two community events.

The board granted a funding request for $6,000 to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce for the “Shake the Lake” fireworks display on Wallowa Lake. And the board approved a funding request for $2,500 to the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance for Juniper Jam,

The county board planned to meet June 4 but moved the meeting date to June 11, thus the special meeting designation.

The board also approved two new hires:

Hailey Schaafsma as a juvenile tracker in the Department of Youth Services. A juvenile tracker ensures youths are where they are supposed to be, such as in school. During the summer, they run positive programs for youths.

Amy Farless as a facilities building custodian and an administrative assistant for the Wallowa County Fair.

An executive session to discuss possible litigation followed the regular meeting.

The board also informed the public about moving the 1p.m. retirement party for Commissioner Susan Roberts from the Cloverleaf Hall to the auditorium at Enterprise High School.

In other business, the board adopted unanticipated revenue in the form of grants totaling $39,193.