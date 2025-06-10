Wallowa County commissioners have light agenda at June 11 meeting Published 7:29 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, June 11, plans to consider an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Oregon Department of Revenue over map maintenance and related cartographic activities.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse at 101 S. River St., Enterprise. The county board usually meets the first Wednesday of the month but moved the meeting date to June 11. The meeting is open to the public in person or via Zoom by entering one’s first and last names at tinyurl.com/comish0611. The meeting ID is 829 8258 4350 and the passcode is 733279.

The agenda also includes:

• Adopting unanticipated revenue in the form or grants totaling $39,193.

• A funding request for $6,000 to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce for the “Shake the Lake” fireworks display on Wallowa Lake.

• A funding request for $2,500 to the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance for Juniper Jam.

• A new hire of Hailey Schaafsma as a juvenile tracker in the Department of Youth Services.

• A new hire of Amy Farless as a facilities building custodian and an administrative assistant for the Wallowa County Fair.

The county board meets again June 11 at 1 p.m. at the Cloverleaf Hall at 600 NW First St., Enterprise, to honor retiring Commissioner Susan Roberts.