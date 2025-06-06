Two cities, same boss Published 11:05 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Joseph selects interim city administrator who has same job for Enterprise

JOSEPH — Enterprise’s city Administrator Lacey McQuead will be wearing two similar hats now that the Joseph City Council has agreed to offer her the position of interim city administrator for Joseph.

McQuead replaces Dan Larman, who resigned May 1.

Mayor Stephen Bartlow said McQuead should be able to handle both towns’ duties.

“She’s been working for Enterprise for 12 years and the job here won’t take all that much,” he said. “She will likely be doing some of it remotely.”

The decision to contract for an interim administrator is part of the process of replacing Larman. The council agreed to post the job vacancy soon.

The interim administrator is expected to last until the city hires a permanent administrator.

Four people applied for the post.

“I was glad to see we had four good candidates,” Bartlow said.

The last time a permanent administrator left was four years ago.

The city hired Larman in July 2022 after more than a year of city government chaos following the resignation of his predecessor Larry Braden.

Braden stepped down in April 2021 amid allegations he experienced harassment from the mayor and city council, which set off a chain of events that included the censure of a councilor, arguments between employees and an unrelated issue of the then-mayor resigning because she moved.

The city contracted with Elgin Administrator Brock Eckstein as administrator pro-tem until Larman was hired in July 2022. Since his hiring, Joseph’s city government has operated smoothly.

In another matter, several residents at the meeting expressed concerns over a resolution to increase utility rates. The council tabled the resolution to set rates, connection fees and service charges until after a town hall to discuss the matter.

Bartlow noted the rate increases are part of the loan agreement the city signed to finance the water project, so some increase is unavoidable.

But residents were concerned the rates are too high and some people may not be able to afford it.

In other business:

• Barlow told the council an audit of the city’s finances is underway and should be available for review at the Aug. 7 meeting.

• The council approved a donation of $5,000 to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce for the “Shake the Lake” Independence Day fireworks.

• The council approved letting Oregon’s Alpenfest use the events center Sept. 26-28 with a charge of $100 to help cover the cost of utilities, which have been rising.

• The council granted use of the events center for the Jingle Thru Joseph holiday bazaar.

• The council, upon Bartlow’s recommendation, added the newest member of the council, Rebecca Henry, to the Main Street Beautification Project Committee and to the Library Task Force.