Enterprise City Council considers 2025-26 budget Published 8:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council at its meeting Monday, June 9, considers adopting the 2025-26 budget.

The council meets starting at 6 p.m. at city hall, 102 E. North St., to first hold a budget hearing before the regular meeting. The hearing and meeting are open to the public. For more information, including how to attend via Zoom, visit www.enterpriseoregon.gov/city-council.

Later in the meeting, the council will vote on whether or not to accept the budget, which takes effect July 1. The preliminary budget for next year totals $11,207,223.01.

In other business, council will:

• Continue a discussion on providing a courtesy car for the airport.

• Vote on a resolution to accept state shared revenue. The resolution is needed to receive an as-yet undetermined amount from the state.

• Consider an event permit for the Woodlands and Watershed Festival. The free festival was funded with a grant of $2,000 in May. It will be Friday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise. More than 35 local and regional organizations will join the Nez Perce Tribe to celebrate work, people, cultures and the region’s natural history. It also encourages them to learn, play, explore and celebrate Wallowa County.