Wallowa Memorial gets new orthopedic surgeon Published 11:30 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

ENTERPRISE — A new sports medicine orthopedic surgeon is joining the medical staff at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Medical Clinics in Enterprise.

The hospital on May 28 announced the arrival of Dr. Scott Nasson.

“I am passionate about helping patients recover from injuries, optimize their performance and maintain an active lifestyle,” Nasson said in the announcement. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to provide the highest quality of care to the community.”

Nasson earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic residency at the Medical College of Virginia. He further honed his skills through a fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Chicago, where he gained extensive experience. From there he went on to perform thousands of surgeries at Kaiser Permanente during the past 17 years. Nasson also served as a reviewer for the American Journal of Sports Medicine for nearly 20 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nasson to our team,” said Dan Grigg, Wallowa Memorial CEO. “His extensive training, clinical experience and dedication to patient-centered care make him an invaluable addition to our surgical services program.”

Nasson specializes in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of musculoskeletal injuries related to sports and physical activity. For more information, call Wallowa Memorial at 541-426-7900.