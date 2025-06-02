Enterprise FFA wraps up another year Published 11:35 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

ENTERPRISE — As the 2024-25 school year ends, the Enterprise Future Farmers of America Chapter is hardly done, as the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show begins this week in Union.

The show runs through Sunday, June 8.

Adviser Stephanie Schofield reminded the chapter members they still have two under-weight hogs for sale, currently around 200 pounds, just 30 pounds short of the minimum. Anyone interested in one of the hogs should reach out to Schofield or Katie Titus.

The animals also could be shown at the Wallowa County Fair later this summer. The fair is Aug. 1-9 at the fairgrounds in Enterprise.

Anyone in need of help with their animals prior to the fair is urged to reach out to one of the advisers.

More will be sent out later in the summer regarding fair ground cleanup days and other information.

Schofield had a few words for the chapter as the year ends.

“It has been a wonderful year for our chapter and we couldn’t have done it without our constant support received from the community,” she said. “Once again, we are so thankful to all who have selflessly served in many ways to support both our students and advisers.”

Officers for the 2025-26 year are President Owyhee Harguess, Vice President Kylee, Cunningham, Secretary Ione Flynn, Treasurer James Royes, Reporter Savana Rynearson, Sentinel Dawson Cudmore, Historian Calleigh Stonebrink and Junior Adviser TyLee Evans.