Joseph eyes contract for interim administrator

JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council at its meeting Thursday, June 5, considers contracts for an interim city administrator.

The council meets at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. The meeting is open to the public in person or via Zoom. See the agenda online for that information at shorturl.at/IW25b.

The council is considering an interim administrator to replace Dan Larman, who resigned May 1 after almost three years in the position.

The council also will consider applications to fill a vacant council seat.

In May, the council approved and swore in Rebecca Henry to fill a vacancy when Mike Lockhart resigned in April. A vacancy on the library task force also remains to be filled.

The council will adjourn its regular session to hold another public hearing on a proposed conditional-use permit for the former medical office building at 100 N. East St. that is intended as the new home of the Joseph Public Library.

The city planning commission recommended denial of the permit, but the council overturned that denial in April. The hearing will review the findings report on the permit.

The city hopes to move the library from its cramped quarters in city hall to the larger building in question. Neighbors had complained there is not enough room for parking around the building, but councilors agreed that could be mitigated.

In other business the council considers:

• A resolution setting rates and connection fees and service charges for water, amending all previous resolutions.

• A resolution updating the fee schedule for administrative services.

• The donation of the use of the events center for Alpenfest and the Jingle Thru Joseph Holiday Bazaar.

• A cash donation to the Joseph Chamber of Commerce to help with the expenses of the “Shake the Lake” fireworks display on Independence Day.

• A presentation from Anderson Perry Engineers.